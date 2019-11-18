Home States Tamil Nadu

Demanding free room, man threatens hotel manager with toy gun in Salem

The 42-year-old man claimed that he knew leaders of a national political party   and demanded a room for free.

Published: 18th November 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 06:25 AM

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 42-year-old man was arrested for demanding a room at a hotel for free at gunpoint here on Saturday. According to Hasthampatti police, Saravanan (42), a resident of Rathinapuri in Coimbatore, came to a hotel at Ramakrishna Road and asked room, on Friday night.

The hotel manager Ramesh asked to pay Rs 2,500 per day. But Saravanan claimed that he knew leaders of a national political party and demanded a room for free. When the hotel manager refused, Saravanan took out a pistol and threatened the hotel manager.

Shocked, the manager gave a room for Saravanan. Later, he alerted Hasthampatti police, who came to the spot and inquired Saravanan . They found that the man, a construction worker, was in possession of a toy pistol. The police registered a case and arrested Saravanan. They seized the toy pistol and a knife from him.

