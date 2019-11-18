Home States Tamil Nadu

Government will protect Tamil Nadu's interests over Thenpennaiyar: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

Meanwhile Tamil Maanila Congress (M) chief GK Vasan has urged Tamil Nadu government to seek compensation from Karnataka for discharging contaminated water in Cauvery.

Published: 18th November 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Sunday asserted that Tamil Nadu government will certainly  protect the interests of Tamil Nadu over Thenpennaiyar. He was replying to a statement of DMK treasurer Duraimuruan that the State government had given up its rights over the river.

By violating the 1892 Madras- Mysore agreement and without getting any approval from Tamil Nadu government, Karnataka took steps to construct a civil structure to divert Thenpennai river flow. Tamil Nadu opposed this and appealed to the Centre to solve the issue. The State government filed a civil case with an interim petition last year after there was no response from the Centre on the issue, he said.

He said the State filed another interim petition on July 3 this year to stop construction of a dam on  Markanteya river. But, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition on November 14. At the same time, the court requested Tamil Nadu to approach the Centre within four weeks to constitute a tribunal to address the issue.  

He said, “The main case is still pending before the Supreme Court and the next hearing has been scheduled for January 10. Besides, further steps will be taken to ensure the rights of Tamil Nadu and interests of farmers who depend on the river after consulting legal experts.”

Seek compensation from Karnataka: GK Vasan

TMC (M) president GK Vasan has urged Tamil Nadu government to seek compensation from Karnataka for discharging contaminated water in Cauvery.

In a statement, he said farmers of Tamil Nadu and the general public are disappointed following  contaminated water reaching Mettur dam. The water creates health-related issues. The State government should purify the storage in the dam. Samples should be taken at Biligundlu, tested and appropriate measures be initiated, Vasan said.

