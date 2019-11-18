Man mowed down with earthmover by friend in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A man mowed down his friend and injured another with an earthmover in a drunken brawl on Saturday night. According to sources, three friends – J Prakash (33) of Arulmozhipettai, working as a clerk at a cooperative training institute and two others S Bharathi(33) of Periya Thaikkal and S Sathiyaraj of Gnanam Nagar were consuming alcohol when an altercation broke out.

In the brawl, Sathyaraj operated a earthmover stationed nearby towards his friends. Prakash was crushed to death while Bharathi got his leg fractured. He has been admitted in Thanjavur Medical college hospital. Thanjavur Taluk police arrested Sathyaraj.

Gang murders farm worker

A four-member gang murdered a farm worker near Tiruvaiyaru on Saturday night. A Dennis Raj (38), a farm worker of South street in Ammanpettai was talking with one A Sudhakar (40), an advocate, near VAO office. At that time, a four-member gang who came in a bike allegedly attacked Dennis Raj with sharp weapons.

Sudhakar also sustained grievous injuries while he tried to protect him. Dennis Raj died on the spot, while Sudhakar was admitted to Thanjavur Medical college hospital. Three of the attackers masked themselves with a cloth, said sources. Based on a complaint by Sudhakar, Naducauvery police registered a case of murder against the four, including one K Baba of Ammanpettai as identified by Sudhakar.