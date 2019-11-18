Home States Tamil Nadu

Man mowed down with earthmover by friend in Thanjavur

According to sources, three friends of Gnanam Nagar were consuming alcohol when an altercation broke out.

Published: 18th November 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A man mowed down his friend and injured another with an earthmover in a drunken brawl on Saturday night. According to sources, three friends – J Prakash (33) of Arulmozhipettai, working as a clerk at a cooperative training institute and two others S Bharathi(33) of Periya Thaikkal and S Sathiyaraj of Gnanam Nagar were consuming alcohol when an altercation broke out.

In the brawl, Sathyaraj operated a earthmover stationed nearby towards his friends. Prakash was crushed to death while Bharathi got his leg fractured. He has been admitted in Thanjavur Medical college hospital. Thanjavur Taluk police arrested Sathyaraj. 

Gang murders farm worker

A four-member gang murdered a farm worker near Tiruvaiyaru on Saturday night. A Dennis Raj (38), a farm worker of South street in Ammanpettai was talking with one A Sudhakar (40), an advocate, near VAO office. At that time, a four-member gang who came in a bike allegedly attacked Dennis Raj with sharp weapons.

Sudhakar also sustained grievous injuries while he tried to protect him. Dennis Raj died on the spot, while Sudhakar was admitted to Thanjavur Medical college hospital. Three of the attackers masked themselves with a cloth, said sources. Based on a complaint by Sudhakar, Naducauvery police registered a case of murder against the four, including one K Baba of Ammanpettai as identified by Sudhakar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thanjavur Police Thanjavur crime Tamil Nadu police Thanjavur murder
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp