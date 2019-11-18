Home States Tamil Nadu

Monsoon deficit take toll on Tamil Nadu farmers in non-delta region

Thus far, the Tiruchy received an average of 190.8 mm rainfall this monsoon out of the expected 252.4 mm, recording a deficit.

Published: 18th November 2019 10:19 AM

paddy field

(Photo | EPS)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While farmers in delta regions are confident of completing samba paddy cultivation, thanks to copious flow in the Cauvery, those in the non-delta region look up to the heavens to start work. With no big showers of late, the buzz is missing in fields at Uppliyapuram, Vaiyampatti and Thuraiyur.

Compared to last year, a large number of farmers have opted for paddy cultivation. About 45,000 hectares of area have been already used for samba and thaladi plantation works. Rains in non-delta regions are expected to increase the area of plantation to 50,000 hectares.

IMD reports state that Tiruchy received 21.2 mm rainfall over the past one week as against the expected amount of 39.1 mm. Thus far, the city received an average of 190.8 mm rainfall this monsoon out of the expected 252.4 mm, recording a deficit. According to predictions, a few isolated areas in the State is expected to receive heavy downpour this week.

Sources from PWD department said sporadic rainfall in earlier monsoon had partially filled up irrigation ponds (40-50 per cent of them) in the rural areas of non-delta blocks. Also, the recently-built check dams have decent water levels to aid recharging of groundwater table.

“In about 10,000 hectares of paddy cultivating land in the non-delta blocks in the district,  farmers in about 5,000 hectares using the available stored water has started the cultivation works. But reset of the 5,000 hectares in Thuraiyur, Uppliyapuram and Vaiyampatti are still waiting for a decent downpour for starting off the season. Owing to irrigation issues farmers in the non-delta blocks are showing hesitant,” said Rajeshwaran, Agriculture Department Deputy Director. 

He added that as most farmers here will use direct sowing methods for paddy, they can start the works now. Saravanan, a farmer in Thuraiyur said, “Though the recent rainfall  has filled up the irrigation ponds, it is inadequate. We are waiting for a decent downpour.”

