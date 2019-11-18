Prison authorities denied permission to meet Maoist for legal assistance, alleges CPCL

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Centre for Protection of Civil Liberties (CPCL) has accused the Coimbatore Prison Department authorities of not granting them permission to meet suspected Maoist Deepak though it has been a week since the court approved of the visit. With Deepak still being treated reportedly at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for what is minor leg injuries, members of the forum expressed suspicion over his life being in danger.

CPCL report mentioned that there was a delay at every stage in processing their request for a visit. They had petitioned the Prison Department on November 11, asking to be allowed to meet Deepak to offer him legal assistance. They were denied permission as it was well past the visiting period for the day. When the members tried again the next day, they were referred to CMCH dean for permission, given that Deepak was at the hospital. The dean delayed his response by a day and eventually said that he had no power to make the decision.

The members eventually had to go to court to get permission. While the court order was issued on November 14, the Prison Department and CMCH made them run from pillar to post till Sunday and is yet to allow them to meet Deepak, they said.

"This is the first time in the State when the police and medical officers are acting as barriers between advocates and an arrested man. This triggers suspicion. Though we have received permission from the principal district judge for two visits, we have not been allowed to meet Deepak. They are denying him his fundamental right, CPCL Coordinator S Sathiyabalan said.

The CPCL has also raised doubts about the treatment being provided to Deepak. "The police FIR mentioned that Deepak had suffered minor injuries on his left leg and hand. However, he has been kept in an emergency care unit for more than a week. We have decided to send a complaint against the police and hospital management to the government," he added.

Prison Department, on the other, has placed the onus of the delay on CPCL. Stating that there is no intention to deny the permit, an official said that the members would be allowed to meet Deepak after they submit the petition properly. However, the suspect's health condition also needs to be taken into consideration, a senior official at Coimbatore Central Prison said.