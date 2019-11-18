Youngster stabs lover for breaking up over caste in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In a shocking case, a young woman was stabbed in the neck and stomach by her ex-lover allegedly because she broke up with him, citing his caste as an issue.

The incident created tension in the district on Sunday. Police say, Shaktivel (22), the accused, and V Dhanalakshmi (19) were colleagues, working in a bakery in Chidambaram till six months ago.

The bakery owner reportedly fired them after finding out about their relationship. Dhanalakshmi then moved to her grandmother’s house in Vadamur village near Cuddalore, while Shaktivel found a job in another bakery in Tambaram, Chennai.

As per both their statements, Shaktivel did not reveal his caste to Dhanalakshmi till recently. "A few weeks back she found out he was from a caste considered lower than hers, and allegedly began avoiding him," said police sources.

Concerned, Shaktivel came back to the village to meet his lover and sort out issues. He went to her house at 11 am, Sunday. There, an argument broke out between the duo and in a fit of rage, the accused took out a pocket knife and stabbed the girl. She was rushed to the Rajah Muthiah Medical College, and is now out of danger. Shaktivel has been arrested.

Gone wrong

