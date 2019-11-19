’84 batch IAS officer R Rajagopal is Tamil Nadu’s new CIC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Rajagopal, who has been serving as Secretary to Governor for nearly two years, was on Monday appointed as the new State Chief Information Commissioner. He will hold the office for three years. As the head of the State Information Commission, he will play an important role in the implementation of the Right to Information Act in the State.

The appointment was made based on the recommendation of the selection committee that met on Monday chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Opposition leader MK Stalin, who is also a member of the selection committee, boycotted the meeting. He alleged that the process lacks transparency and he was not provided with the details of the candidates under consideration.

Later in the day, minister D Jayakumar met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and elaborated on the details over the selection of the new state chief information commissioner. Soon after the meeting, S Swarna, secretary to government, Personnel and Administrative Reforms department, issued the order appointing Rajagopal as the new state chief secretary.

The post was lying vacant since May after the former state chief information commissioner, Sheela Priya ceased to hold office as she attained the upper age limit of 65. Rajagopal, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, had served in various departments in the State before he went on central deputation in 2014. He was in November 2017 appointed as the secretary to Governor and since then was holding the post.

