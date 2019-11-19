Civic polls:  TNCC invites applications

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TNCC has called for applications from party cadre, to contest the anticipated local body elections. A release said applications can be submitted along with the prescribed fees, from November 21 to 23.

“They should pay fees of Rs 10,000 for corporation mayor, Rs 3,000 for corporation councillor, Rs 5,000 for municipal chairman and Rs 2,000 for municipal ward councillor and union councillor, Rs 3,000 for town panchayat president and district councillor and Rs 1000 for town panchayat ward member.”