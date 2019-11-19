CM Palaniswami congratulates new CJI Sharad Bobde

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami congratulated the 47th Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde, who took charge on Monday. In his message, the CM said, “On behalf of the people and government of Tamil Nadu, I congratulate you on your elevation as the honourable Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. I wish you all success.”

Water release ordered

The Chief Minister also ordered the release of water from Kovilar and Pilavakkal Periyar dams in Virudhunagar district from November 20, 2019, to February 29, 2020.

Rs 75 lakh for film festival

Chief Minister also gave away a cheque for Rs 75 lakh to Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation general secretary E Thangaraj for the 17th Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF), scheduled from December 12 to 19 this year.