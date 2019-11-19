Coast Guard tows fishing boat with six onboard to safety off Tamil Nadu coast

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Aadesh saved six fishermen after their vessel El Sahadai got crippled due to a suspected defect in its engine’s clutch assembly 70 nautical miles off Cape Comorin.

Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre Tuticorin received the distress call on Sunday, a release stated.

Sensing the urgency, ICGS Aadesh was immediately diverted to proceed towards the area and undertake search and rescue operation. The ship reached the area at about 8.00 AM on Monday and commenced the search for the boat.

Additionally, a Coast Guard Dornier Aircraft was also tasked with carrying out a sea-air coordinated search for the boat. It sighted the boat at about 1.45 pm on Monday and vectored ICGS Aadesh to her.

The crew attempted to rectify the defect in the clutch assembly, but the engine failed to start. The Coast Guard ship provided logistics support and also made arrangements for further rectification on the engine.

However, the attempts were in vain. Therefore, at about 4.30 pm, ICGS Aadesh commenced towing the boat.

"Fishing boat El Sahadai was safely towed to Colachel and it reached Thengapattanam fishing harbour at 9.30 am on Tuesday. The incident once again highlights the disadvantages of fishing boats venturing out alone. The fishermen are, therefore, advised to undertake fishing in groups adhering to safe practices at sea and carry adequate lifesaving appliances and communication equipment on board," the release stated.