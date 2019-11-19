Education Minister KA Sengottaiyaninaugurates literacy programme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ramanathapuram: Minister for School Education KA Sengottaiyan, on Monday, inaugurated the Special Literacy Programme for uneducated adults in the aspirational district of Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar.

During an event organised at Mohamed Sathak Engineering College at Kilakarai, the Special Literacy Programme to be implemented in the aspirational districts of Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar at a cost of '6.3 crore was inaugurated.