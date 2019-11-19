For the first time, Sinhalese five-ring butterfly recorded in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Sinhalese five-ring butterfly (Ypthima singala), a species endemic to Sri Lanka and very rarely found in Tamil Nadu, was spotted for the first time in Coimbatore.

As many as four distinct specimens were recorded by butterfly enthusiasts during the two-day integrated survey for birds and butterflies in the Coimbatore Forest Division over the weekend.



According to sources, it was only over the past few years that the butterfly was sighted in a few places in Tamil Nadu. There has been no previous record of the species in Coimbatore.

White-rumped vulture

District Forest Officer D Venkatesh said, "The data generated on the birds and butterflies will be used as a baseline and be helpful in identifying areas that need special focus in terms of conservation. The survey will be conducted more frequently, covering different seasons, over the next few years to help the department continuously monitor the eco-system."



"It is a welcome sign that field staff are turning to birds and butterflies when the focus is usually on elephants and tigers," said D Boominathan WWF-India Landscape Coordinator.



"Though our members are used to field visits, the survey turned out to be a new experience for them," added Coimbatore Nature Society President R Selvaraj.

Malabar pied hornbill

"The number of butterfly species present in the Coimbatore revenue district, including Pollachi and Valparai, is more than 270. The number is high within the forest areas, in areas like Siruvani Hills and Kallar. We have recorded 192 species within the division; the number will go up in the subsequent years," A Pavendhan, Nature and Butterfly Society (TNBS) President also added.