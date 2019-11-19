Govt justifies appointment of special officer to film association

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Permitting old office-bearers to continue would amount to granting them licence to act in any manner they like, the Commercial Taxes department and the Inspector General of Registration submitted in their counter affidavit filed before the Madras High Court on Monday.

The counter was filed in response to the writ petitions from South Indian Film Artistes Association (SIFAA), by its president Nassar and treasurer Karti, challenging the appointment of Assistant Inspector General PV Geetha as the Special Officer to look after the affairs of the SIFAA.

Replying to the contention of the petitioners to continue in office till the new committee takes charge on declaration of the results of the elections held on June 23 this year, the counter said that the same is in violation of Sec 15(4) of the Registration of Societies Act and if the tenure is permitted to be continued to the whims of the office-bearers of the association, the same would amount to granting them license to act in any manner they like.