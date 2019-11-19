Guard killed in tiff over food in liquor outlet in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The family of Vimal Raj (32), a guard at a private liquor shop, protested near Karaikal after he was allegedly killed by his co-workers. Raj was involved in a scuffle with his co-workers on Saturday night and sustained grievous injuries.

He died on his way to hospital on Sunday. His family members protested until midnight on Sunday and demanded arrest of the perpetrators.

According to sources, Raj had been employed at the shop for past few years. He allegedly demanded some food from cashier Manoj on Saturday night. But Manoj refused and a heated argument turned into a scuffle.

Employees Alexander and Gopal joined him and assaulted Raj. They left him badly beaten and went home. Raj allegedly remained unconscious near the shop the entire night and gained

consciousness next day.

He called his friends who took him to a hospital in Nagore. As his health deteriorated, he was referred to Nagapattinam GH, but died on the way.

As irate family members staged a protest, police advised them to disperse. They alleged the police were protecting those allegedly responsible for his death.