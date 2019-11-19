Notify TN local body polls before Dec 13: Supreme Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK party argued in the Supreme Court on Monday that the local body elections in Tamil Nadu should be conducted only after the delimitation process is completed in the newly formed districts. However, the Supreme Court, based on an undertaking given by the State Election Commission, ordered the notification of the elections before December 13.

The local body polls were not conducted in the state for over three years now due to various reasons. The Supreme Court has already mandated early conduct of the polls. However, the DMK, the principal opposition party in the state and the main petitioner in the case, took a stand on Monday that the polls should be conducted only after the delimitation based on new district boundaries after the state government formed new districts.

The state government had earlier announced that the local body polls will be conducted based on the delimitation process completed in 2018 and the newly formed districts will not disturb the process. The state government recently created five new districts by craving out areas from four existing districts from different parts of the state.