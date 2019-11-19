Quizzing of 2008 Kodaikanal maoist encounter case witnesses begins

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: Inquiry with the witnesses in the 2008 Kodaikanal Maoist encounter case began at the Dindigul Principal Sessions Court on Monday. While police produced the five suspected maoists who were arrested in connection with the case, two suspected maoists, who are on bail, also appeared before the court.

In 2008, a surprise raid in Vadakounji in Kodaikanal by the Special Task Force resulted in an exchange of fire between maoists and police force.

The STF managed to gun down one Naveen Prasad, who died in the attack, his associates fled. Charges were framed against them stating that "the maoists were attempting to impart arms training to innocent tribals in Kodaikanal".

The police, eventually, arrested maoists Kannan, Neelamegam, Leema Jas Mary, Senbagavalli, Kalidas, Bagavath Singh and Ranjith at different times in connection with the case. Subsequently, Ranjith and Neelamegan were out on bail.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police recently took Kalidas for inquiry in connection with the Kerala maoist encounter.

The case came up for hearing before the Dindigul Principal Sessions Court and Kannan, Leema, Senbagavalli and Bhagavath Singh were taken to the court with heavy police security. Neelamegan and Ranjith too appeared before the court.

Kannan, when taken out by police for lunch, raised slogans condemning the killing of maoists by Kerala police.

Of the 57 witnesses needed to be inquired, three persons -- Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion I Superintendent of Police Anandhan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Arumugam and Armed Reserve Force Sub-Inspector Suresh Britto -- were questioned on Friday.

Judge M K Jamuna adjourned the case to November 20.