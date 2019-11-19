Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to finish pilot on digitising service records in 5 dists by Nov end

Around 9.30 lakh government employees’ pay details, promotion, transfer, leave and other service details besides details of 7.20 lakh pensioners and other bills, will be digitised.

Published: 19th November 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

data, cyber activity, cyber, technology, digital tech

For representational purposes

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is planning to complete the pilot of Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS), a first of its kind in the country, in seven locations including five districts by the end of November, before rolling it out across the State by December 31 this year, according to Tenkasi S Jawahar, principal secretary and commissioner of treasuries and accounts. The system ensures digitisation of the treasury system, seamlessly integrating it with human resource and budget management.

Around 9.30 lakh government employees’ pay details, promotion, transfer, leave and other service details besides details of 7.20 lakh pensioners and other bills, will be digitised. The entire system will be handling transactions worth Rs 2 lakh crore, says Jawahar.

“We are trying to make it 100% foolproof. As a result, we are facing technical issues like system getting slower and other issues, which we are trying to resolve. The system as a pilot, will be implemented in Salem, Theni, Karur, Ariyalur and Kanyakumari districts besides the pay and accounts office in Madurai, and Secretariat by the end of November, after which it will be rolled out across the State by the end of this year,” said Jawahar.

Once IFHRMS is implemented, the 18,000 drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) will be able to submit bills to the treasury online. This system will provide real time data on revenue and expenditure. It will also be linked to the I-T department, RBI and Comptroller and Auditor General of India, GST network, as well as other banks.

“Usually, it takes 18 days to clear the salaries or bills but with the implementation of IFHRMS, it will take one day,” says Jawahar.

It is learnt that mapping of data is very crucial and unsanctioned posts should not come into IFHRMS. Besides, 100% compliance is required for implementing it.

“The post-mapping data has been validated,” says Jawahar. Meanwhile, additional systems have been provided to all subordinate offices of the treasury department and officials are being trained in IFHRMS in each department.

“The entire money from this project is funded by the state government. The project is worth Rs 291 crore with five-year handholding by Wipro, which is playing the role of system integrator in the project. The other players include Accenture and PricewaterhouseCoopers, the third party audit agency. We have spent Rs 100 crore on hardware. We are dependent on Tamil Nadu State Wide Area Network (TNSWAN) but are keeping Airtel Towers in our site as standby,” said Jawahar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink (File Photo | EPS)
Nomination for Karnataka bypoll ends today
JNU students protests against fee hike outside UGC office in New Delhi. | (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
JNU Protests: Students thrashed, taken to unknown places after detention
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp