19-year-old girl attempts suicide by setting herself on fire in Tamil Nadu, police suspect family dispute as reason

Published: 20th November 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old girl reportedly attempted suicide by immolating herself near an educational institution, on Tuesday. She sustained 90 per cent burns and is currently under intensive medical care at a private hospital.

According to the police, the girl, who is a second-year undergraduate student at a college on Avinashi road, is from Thanjavur. She is suspected to have taken the decision due to an ongoing dispute in her family.

The police have learned that the student had the habit of shuttling between her hometown and her hostel whenever she had holidays. However, in the past month, her trips are said to have increased. Her teachers had even warned her about the lack of attendance.

On Tuesday morning, when she was on her way to the hostel, the student reportedly poured a can of petrol all over her body and set fire to herself.

It was passersby who noticed her struggling for life and rescued her. She was sent to a hospital nearby, where currently she is being treated. The Peelamedu police have booked a case and investigation is underway.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 or Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Comments





Videos
Gallery
