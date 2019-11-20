Home States Tamil Nadu

‘8-hour duty timings for doctors being followed’

The Health department on Tuesday, submitted an undertaking with the Madras High Court, that a proper and effective mechanism should be put in place as regards the duty timings issued by the department

Published: 20th November 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health department on Tuesday, submitted an undertaking with the Madras High Court, that a proper and effective mechanism should be put in place as regards the duty timings issued by the department in 2015, for the postgraduate medical students.

The issue pertains to a public interest litigation from GR Ravindranath, MBBS, seeking a direction from the Court, to strictly implement the notification dated July 9, 2015, by the Director of Medical Education, and direct the authorities to provide eight hours of duty with shift system to the postgraduate medical students and UG Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI) candidates, in all medical colleges and hospitals.

A division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee, while hearing the petition, summoned the Director of Medical Education. M Indhumathi, Deputy Director of Medical Education,  submitted that duty timings  are strictly adhered to and depending upon the exigencies  they have to perform their duty beyond duty hours, considering the nobility of the profession. 

