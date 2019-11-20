Kanimozhi’s plea to reject petition against her dismissed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed DMK MP Kanimozhi’s plea to reject the petition challenging her election from the Tuticorin constituency.

Justice SM Subramaniam gave this direction after a petition from Santhanakumar, a voter, alleged that Kanimozhi had bribed the voters and suppressed material facts in the nomination papers.

Counsel for Kanimozhi submitted that her husband is a citizen of Singapore and does not hold a PAN card and hence there was no necessity to submit an income statement. The judge said that only after the investigation of the case, a conclusion can be arrived at.