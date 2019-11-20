Measures laid out to handle cyclone better in Tamil Nadu

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which studied the impact of cyclone Gaja, which devastated many districts in November last, has suggested 20-point charter of precautionary measures to be taken in future for better management of cyclones, not only in Tamil Nadu but also in all the cyclone-prone coastal states and union territories.

Conducting High Risk Vulnerability Assessment (HRVA), establishing a mechanism for supply chain management needs for smoother procurement, transportation and preparation of kit of relief articles to be distributed during disasters to affected households in advance and focussing on cyclone-resistant building designs and construction, to minimize economic losses are among the key recommendations of the NDMA.

The report was handed over by V Thiruppugazh, Joint Secretary (Policy and Plan), NDMA, to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, at the secretariat on Tuesday in the presence of Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra and Commissioner of Revenue Administration J Radhakrishnan.

Alternate livelihood opportunities for fishing and farming community during such disasters, periodical revision and updation of State Disaster Management Plan (SDMP) and District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP), strengthening of the SDRF, Fire and Rescue Services and other agencies engaged in response and rescue, creation of a pool of multi-skilled trained volunteers at district and village level, are some of the other important recommendations.

“Gaja was the sixth cyclone over the north Indian Ocean during 2018 against the normal frequency of about 4.5 cyclones per year during the satellite era (1961 onwards). It was the first ever looping track cyclones over the Bay of Bengal after 1996 and the system has one of the longest track lengths, equal to 3,418 km. It made landfall much later than predicted and remained a severe cyclone despite IMD saying that it would transform into a cyclone just before making landfall,” the study report pointed out.

The report also underscored the importance of developing a mechanism for supply chain management for smoother procurement, transportation and distribution of relief supplies. Besides, list of Geographical Coordinates of identified strategic rescue and relief points should be included in the State and district level plans.

One of the key recommendations made by the study is provision for underground cabling in coastal areas to prevent disruption of power supply. The report also said all the districts should have their District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP) with periodic revision. Business Continuity Planning for B2B and B2G can be encouraged for essential sectors. Universal accessible designs need to be implemented in all Multi-Purpose Cyclone Shelters.

The report said Early Warning Systems and information dissemination systems like Tamil Nadu System for Multi-Hazard Impact Assessment, Alert and Emergency Response Planning and Tracking (TNSMART), have played a major role in reducing the number of deaths though loss and damage due to the impact of the cyclone were very high. The reported number of deaths accounted to 52 and 259 persons were injured. Almost 5.6 lakh persons were directly affected, losing their livelihoods, clothes or utensils. A large number of pucca and kutcha houses were partially or fully damaged. Maximum brunt was borne by coconut farmers and people dependent on primary livelihoods.

Key recommendations

Hazard Risk Vulnerability Assessment (HRVA) needs to be done on priority basis for all districts.

As a matter of practice, the kit of relief articles to be distributed during disasters to affected households, should be prepared in advance.

Institutional mechanism and Standard Operating Procedures need to be formulated for seeking assistance from neighbouring districts and states. The State Disaster Management Plan (SDMP) should be periodically reviewed and updated.