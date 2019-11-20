NEET impersonation scam: Anticipatory bail pleas of accused adjourned to Nov 28

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Awaiting reports on the verification of thumb impression of a medical student who is apprehending arrest in connection with NEET impersonation scam, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court adjourned the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the student and his father V Ravikumar to November 28.

Appearing before Justice G R Swaminathan on Tuesday, the student claimed that he wrote the exam and that he did not involve in any malpractice. However, he could not explain the reason for the mismatch between the photograph in his hall ticket and his face in person. Since the report on verification of fingerprints and thumb impression of the student is yet to arrive, the judge adjourned the petitions by extending the interim protection (against arrest) granted to the father-son.

Meanwhile, one Saravanan, who was also arrested in connection with the scam, withdrew his bail petition. He is the father of one of the students who got bail. Similarly, V K Venkatesan, father of a Theni medical student who was granted bail, also withdrew his bail application on Monday. The petitions were Saravanan and Venkatesan’s second ones before the High Court Bench as the previous ones were dismissed by the court.