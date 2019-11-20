Over 400 families asked to vacate disputed tract of land in Tamil Nadu's Veerapandi

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Over 400 families were asked to vacate a tract of land they have been calling their own at Pulliyangdu village at Veerapandi in Tirupur on Tuesday. Why? Well, it's complicated.



As it goes almost 25 years ago, the residents, mostly daily wage labourers, bought cents of land from a realtor.

They were unaware that the land belongs to a temple. Records are there to validate this claim of the temple authorities as they came knocking on their doors asking them to pay rent or leave the land.

However, there are records also that show the land was transferred to three individuals. While the officials are yet to sort out the matter, caught in the confusion are the lives of over 1,700 people, who have no clue what future has in store for them.

They have submitted a petition at the collectorate on Tuesday and plan to meet the Tirupur (South) Tashildar on Wednesday.



Speaking to TNIE, Pulliyangadu Residents Welfare Association Secretary Rudramurthy said, "In 1994, over 400 families bought 1.5 to 2.34 cents each from a realtor, Balasubramanium. After registration, we built our houses, got power supply and drainage connection.

"In 2002, we got the shock of our lives when we came to know that the land belongs to Allalapuram Perumal Temple in Veerapandi. Within a few months, the State government issued an order barring the sale of temple land and the Registration Department froze the property. This pushed us in a spot -- neither were we able to sell the land nor transfer it. Our struggle met with another hurdle as Balasubramanium died in 1998. Now, our lives are hanging in the balance. We do not know what to do, we are confused and feel betrayed."



An official from the district administration said, "The problem is complex. There are records -- a ledger dating 1905 -- stating that the land belongs to the temple. Another set of records point out that the land was transferred to three persons in 1973. Later, the land's ownership got transferred to two other persons, who in turn sold it to Balasubramanium in 1992. Being a real estate agent, he divided the land and sold them to the public."