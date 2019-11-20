Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu students protest against beloved teacher's transfer, succeed as professor revokes it

Prakash, who teaches Tamil for classes XI and XII, is known for his kind and innovative approach. He won the hearts of over 220 students, who excelled in their examinations.

Published: 20th November 2019 10:09 AM

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPUR: At a time when students of Central universities in the north are protesting over a charter of demands, here are a few children who protested for a cause that amazed the neighbourhood in Tirupur. Their affection towards a teacher made them hit the streets, asking him to withdraw his transfer.

According to Bhavanesh Kumar, a parent, more than 800 students study at the Government Perumanallur Higher Secondary School.

Prakash, who teaches Tamil for classes XI and XII, is known for his kind and innovative approach. He won the hearts of over 220 students, who excelled in their examinations, he added.

"Last year, 250 students took his classes and there was a centum result. This is a positive outcome. Kids like to listen to him. However, a few days ago, my daughter came to me crying and said that her teacher was going to get transferred to another school. The way she cried scared me. I realised his role in students' life, and got his number and called him. However, he did not budge on his decision and told me that he had personal reasons for seeking the transfer," Bhavanesh Kumar added.

Heaping more appreciation, Varadarajan, one of the teachers said that Prakash is a good teacher. He taught lessons in a simple and interesting way. With the introduction of the new syllabus for the classes XI and XII, a new fear was taken over among the students. Amidst all this, they need a friendly teacher with a nice rapport. When Prakash announced his decision, students were shattered. Teachers along with the students requested him, but he turned us down and went ahead with the counselling and decided to move away, he added.

This did a little to hold them back from protesting, as on Monday, the students found that Prakash was missing from school. Authorities informed the parents that it was the teacher's personal decision and they could not do anything about it.

Undeterred, students gathered and began to protest in front of the school. They also submitted a petition to the district administration.

The 33-year-old teacher said, " I joined the school nearly seven years ago. Due to personal reasons, I applied for the transfer to another school last year, located just 8.5 km away from my home. Since the midterm exam was going on, I did not inform the students, as it could disturb them. I waited for a few more days and finally, I told the students about my transfer. Some of them cried, but I convinced him. However, they traced my mobile number and spoke to me. Some parents also called me, but I refused to stay, thinking that time will heal everything.

"On Monday, my son fell ill and I had to take him to a private hospital, so I took a leave. One of my friends called me to inform that my school students had organised a protest in front of the school. I realised the immense love children had for me and I immediately decided to revoke my transfer. I have informed my higher authorities to go back to the school for the sake of the students," he added.  

