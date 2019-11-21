12 personnel guard maoist's cell in Coimbatore central prison

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Suspected Maoist Deepak, who was receiving treatment in the prisoner's ward of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), was discharged and moved to the Coimbatore Central Prison on Tuesday. Though he has been placed in a separate cell in the high-security block, as many as 12 personnel have been tasked with guarding his room to keep him from speaking to any other inmate.

According to a source, the 12 personnel work in a shift-bases -- with four members to each shift -- to monitor the newest inmate to the block. The high-security block already houses three suspected Maoists -- Anoop, Kannan and Veeramani -- arrested at Karumathampatti in 2015.

Meanwhile, Deepak's advocate has filed a petition with the principal district judge, seeking a review of the conditions of the prisoner's ward where his client had been kept for treatment. The petition comes after Deepak complained of unhygienic conditions in the ward.