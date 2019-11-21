Home States Tamil Nadu

Building clearance from TNPCB sought for neutrino project: PMO

Singh also stated that the INO project does not disturb the ecosystem around the site and does not release any radiation, as it does not have any radioactive substance. 

Published: 21st November 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major development, the Union government on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that building clearance for India-based Neutrino Project (INO) has been sought from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) along with wildlife clearance from National Board of Wildlife. 

This was revealed by Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, Jitendra Singh, answering an unstarred question on the INO implementation status.”The INO project is in the process of getting clearance from the National Board of Wildlife. Based on recommendations by the Tamil Nadu Wildlife Authority, the INO Project Director has applied for building clearance (BC) at the Bodi West Hills site of the underground laboratory. The Environmental Clearance has already been obtained. Wildlife clearance and building clearance from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board is sought,” the minister said. 

Singh also stated that the INO project does not disturb the ecosystem around the site and does not release any radiation, as it does not have any radioactive substance. 

However, when contacted, Tamil Nadu authorities denied receiving any application from INO seeking building clearance. Environment Secretary Shambu Kallolikar told Express that no such application has been received. “Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, which is the project proponent, is yet to file the building clearance application with TNPCB. In fact, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) is yet to approve the INO layout plan.” D Sekar, Member Secretary, TNPCB, has also denied it.   

Meanwhile, a senior forest official told Express that the INO project has not been appraised by Tamil Nadu Wildlife Board. For any project to get wildlife clearance from National Board of Wildlife (NBWL), the State wildlife board concerned, has to recommend it, which has not happened. On October 4, newly appointed Cabinet Secretary of India, Rajiv Gauba held video-conferencing with Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments, along with INO scientists, to iron out pending issues. 

Shambu Kallolikar said INO officials have been instructed to provide the complete layout plan of the project to Kerala. “After we receive final comments from Kerala, the State Wildlife Board of Tamil Nadu, which has the Chief Minister as chairman, will appraise the project and decide on recommending the project for the Standing Committee of NBWL,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp