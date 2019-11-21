Details on charge sheets by idol wing officer sought

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday sought details on the charge sheets filed by special officer Pon Manickavel in idol theft cases after he assumed office. The officer’s counsel Selvaraj sought some time to produce the details. However, Balaji Srinivasan, additional advocate-general, submitted that the officer has not filed even a single charge sheet during his tenure as special officer.

The judges also asked Balaji Srinivasan, on the sum spent by government for the Idol wing. Counsel replied `31 crores and a detailed report was sought by the judges. The additional advocate-general requested the bench to defer hearing the contempt plea till December 2. The bench, however, posted the plea for November 25.