Dubai business delegation meets CM Palaniswami

During the interaction with the chief minister, top officials of the State government explained about the single window clearance for projects and quick permissions to be given for projects, etc. 

Published: 21st November 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A delegation of Business Leaders Forum from Dubai, led by industrialist Sudesh Agarwal, on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the secretariat and discussed about the projects to be established in the State by the industrialists from United Arab Emirates.   

During the visit of the chief minister in September, the entrepreneurs in Dubai signed six Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with an investment of Rs 3,750 crore, which would provide employment opportunities to around 10,800 persons, an official release here said. 

Accordingly, Dubai Port World, a company of the UAE government, has already commenced its works on establishing the Free Trade Warehousing Zone near Ennore with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. KMC and Mauto Electric Mobility, which signed MoU for converting autorickshaws using petrol, to electric autos, will role out e-Autos by the end of this month.  

The delegation of industrialists from Dubai, during their stay in Tamil Nadu, will engage themselves in follow-up actions to establish their industries and to inspect the suitable places for their industrial units. They would also hold discussions with the State government officials.  The delegation would visit various industrial parks across the State.  

