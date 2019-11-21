Elliot Museum visit must for medical students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All medical students will be made to visit the century old-Elliots Museum at Government Regional Institute of Ophthalmology, Egmore, and soon a Government Order will be issued in this regard, said Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating several facilities at the Government Regional Institute of Ophthalmology as part of the bicentenary celebrations of the hospital, Vijaya Baskar said, ”The museum has over a century’s records of patients, old equipment and also specimens of the patients treated during that time. Every medical student should visit it and get exposure on the same.”