Home States Tamil Nadu

Litigant told to approach NGT to stop tree felling

The hospital has failed to note the ecological importance of the green space. The proposal will result in destruction of flora and fauna and irreversibly damage ecological balance in the area, he said

Published: 21st November 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday advised a retired army captain to approach the regional bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) with his plea to restrain Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Eye Hospital and PWD from felling 75 fully grown trees for hospital/institute expansion at its premises at Egmore.

A bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee directed the Registry to forward the PIL petition from Capt. P B Narayanan, a hospital neighbour, to the tribunal. The petitioner contended that the institute ought to have seen that the proposed buildings can be constructed on other available places on its campus and in the adjoining nurses’ quarters without felling the trees and clearing the area. 

The constitutional obligation under Article 48-A to provide a clean environment and other amenities has to be appreciated. The hospital has failed to note the ecological importance of the green space. The proposal will result in destruction of flora and fauna and irreversibly damage ecological balance in the area, he said.

‘Irreversible damage’
The petitioner Capt. PB Narayanan contended that Regional Institute of Ophthalmology ought to have seen that the proposed buildings can be constructed on other available places on its campus and in the adjoining nurses’ quarters without felling the trees and clearing the area. He said the proposal will irreversibly damage ecological balance in the area

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court National Green Tribunal
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp