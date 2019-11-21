Litigant told to approach NGT to stop tree felling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday advised a retired army captain to approach the regional bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) with his plea to restrain Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Eye Hospital and PWD from felling 75 fully grown trees for hospital/institute expansion at its premises at Egmore.

A bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee directed the Registry to forward the PIL petition from Capt. P B Narayanan, a hospital neighbour, to the tribunal. The petitioner contended that the institute ought to have seen that the proposed buildings can be constructed on other available places on its campus and in the adjoining nurses’ quarters without felling the trees and clearing the area.

The constitutional obligation under Article 48-A to provide a clean environment and other amenities has to be appreciated. The hospital has failed to note the ecological importance of the green space. The proposal will result in destruction of flora and fauna and irreversibly damage ecological balance in the area, he said.

‘Irreversible damage’

