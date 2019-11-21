Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeks report on sexual abuse victim's health

Justice G R Swaminathan gave the direction while hearing a bail petition filed by the Director of Russ Foundation M Berlin Jose.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a medical report on the condition of a minor girl who was allegedly sexually abused in a private home at Thondamanpatti in Madurai.

Justice G R Swaminathan gave the direction while hearing a bail petition filed by the Director of Russ Foundation M Berlin Jose, who was arrested in connection with the aforementioned offence.

The case was adjourned to Thursday (November 21). According to the prosecution, the 10-year-old victim, who was under the care of Russ Foundation since 2017, was found to be sexually exploited by the petitioner one John Prabhakar and that the same was revealed when she was admitted to a hospital on October 21, 2019.

However, the petitioner denied the allegations. He stated that the girl had joined the foundation only recently and that she might have been abused prior to her admission. Since the Mahila court dismissed his bail application citing that the investigation was still at an initial stage, he approached the High Court Bench. Hearing the submissions, the judge sought for a report on the health condition of the victim and adjourned the case.

