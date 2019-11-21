Home States Tamil Nadu

More Low cost AC buses to connect Chennai with neighbouring towns

The low cost AC buses are to prevent the migration of commuters from government to private buses, said officials

Published: 21st November 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image (File photo | EPS))

By Anbuselvan B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Commuters travelling to Arani, Tirupattur, Neyveli and Nellore from Chennai can now have comfortable journey without burning a hole in their pockets. The Villupuram division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has recently introduced 30 economy class air conditioned buses connecting Chennai with 13 towns in neighbhouring districts and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The destinations are Puducherry, Tirupati, Tiruttani, Tiruvannamalai, Neyveli, Arani, Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram , Nellore, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore.

“Of the 50 low cost AC buses proposed, 30 have been introduced and the remaining would be put into operation by end of this month,” said R Muthukrishn, Managing Director, TNSTC (Villupuram).

The launch of low cost AC buses is aimed at preventing the migration of commuters from government to private buses for better services. Initially, two buses were introduced in Chennai - Vellore and Chennai - Tiruvannamalai routes in March. The AC buses having 2X3 seating pattern were charged at 100 paise per km as against regular ultra deluxe AC bus rate of 140 paise per km. In addition, Rs. 10 being collected for these AC buses.

These buses being operated in routes that covers 80 to 200 km distances, said official sources. S Krishnan, a regular bus commuter from Tiruvallur said, “The Chennai - Nellore  AC bus has got less stoppages, but travel time has not come down. The bus has got suspension brake and the seats also looked comfortable. The bus fare is much cheaper than APSRTC AC buses,”.

 According to official records, two AC buses introduced from Chennai to Vellore and Tiruvannamalai in March registered a profit of over Rs. 3.5 lakh per month and yielded a revenue of Rs. 8.65 per km which is highest amoung any buses operated in the State.

Among the six divisions of TNSTC, Villupuram which caters Chennai, Villupuram, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai districts and Puducherry Union Terrirotiry remain one of the most profited corporation because of huge transportation demand. The travel demand manifolded in the recent years due to large scale migration of people from neighbhouring districts to Chennai and better road connectivity, pointed out official sources.

“20 more AC buses would be introduced in ten routes including Vellore - Bengaluru, Tiruvannamalai - Bengaluru and Kallakuruchi - Tirupati in another ten days,” said the official.

Fact file:

Proposed AC buses: 50

30 buses introduced from Chennai in 12 routes:

Puducherry (via Tindivanam and ECR) Tirupati (via Tiruttani and Kalahasthi), Tiruvannamalai, Neyveli, Arani, Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Nellore and Cuddalore.

One route: Tambaram to Kancheepuram.

20 AC buses to be introduced in ten routes by end of November:

Vellore-Bengaluru(4), Tiruvannamalai- Bengaluru (4), Kallakuruchi - Tirupati (2), Adyar - Tiruvannamalai (2), Vellore - Kalpakkam(1), Vellore - Sholinganallur (1), Vellore - Tambaram(2)Chidamabaram - Chennai (2), Vaniyambadi - Chennai (1) and Vellore - Chennai(1)

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNSTC AC buses low fare AC buses Chennai buses
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp