Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajini's 'wonder' remark meant AIADMK's stint in power again: CM Palaniswami

Palaniswami, who had days ago hit out at Rajinikanth for his political 'vacuum,' remark in Tamil Nadu, said it was the media that exaggerated the actors coming together.

Published: 21st November 2019 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By PTI

TUTICORIN: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday said superstar Rajinikanth's assertion of people creating a "wonder" in 2021 assembly elections meant the AIADMK retaining power for the third time in a row.

"Rajinikanth's 'wonder' remark means AIADMK will come back to power again in 2021 assembly election," he told reporters here when asked about the actor's remark.

On the possibility of Rajinikanth and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan joining hands for the assembly elections, he said Rajinkanth has not even launched his political party yet adding, "let him launch his party in the first place, I will react after that."

ALSO READ | Will join hands with Rajinikanth 'only if required': MNM chief Kamal Haasan

Palaniswami, who had days ago hit out at Rajinikanth for his political "vacuum," remark in Tamil Nadu, said it was the media that exaggerated the actors coming together.

Rajinikanth, earlier in the day, asserted people of Tamil Nadu will create a "wonder and marvel" in the 2021 assembly elections in the state, remarks that come amidst indications of him of politically aligning with his contemporary and MNM chief Kamal Haasan.

ALSO READ | Rajini joining electoral politics? Actor says miracles will happen in 2021 Assembly polls

Asked if the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP was still on, the Chief Minister said the electoral partnership cobbled up ahead of the Lok Sabha elections continued.

On whether he will be the Chief Ministerial candidate of the AIADMK in 2021, he wondered how he could answer such hypothetical queries when the elections were not announced.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan echoes Rajinikanth's remarks on TN CM K Palaniswami

"For sure, an AIADMK member will assume charge as Chief Minister in 2021," he said.

Palaniswami also said prospects were bright for both his party and allies in the civic polls expected to be held soon.

On opposition parties criticising the indirect polls (councillors will elect the mayors or chairpersons of civic bodies) to elect heads of civic bodies, he said DMK chief M K Stalin raising the issue was surprising.

Till 1996, the elections were only indirect and later it was made direct during the DMK regime (1996-2001) wherein people will elect the heads and in 2006, they themselves reversed that decision, he pointed out.

Stalin, who was the then Local Administration Minister, citing specific instances, had then explained in the assembly that work for welfare of people get stuck in the event of the civic head belonging to one party and a majority of councillors to other parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Palaniswami AIADMK Rajinikanth
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp