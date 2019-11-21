Home States Tamil Nadu

Spike in number of screens will render Amma theatres redundant, says Minister Kadambur C Raju

Kadambur C Raju said that a special officer has been appointed for the cinema producers council to prepare a chart of releasing date for each movie.

Kadambur Raju

Kadambur Raju (Photo | Express illustration/Tapas Ranjan)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Amma cinema theatres would become redundant when the number of theatres/screens increase in the State, said Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju.

The minister distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 1.75 crore worth welfare assistance to 1,125 beneficiaries during the CM's Special Grievance Redressal meet at Ettayapuram and Vilathikulam taluk here on Wednesday. Collector Sandeep Nanduri, Vilathikulam MLA P Chinnapan and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters at Vilathikulam, Raju stated that AIADMK was not a mushroom sprouted yesterday when a question on the proposed union of actor-turned politicians Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth for the local body elections was posed.

The minister said everybody knew the vote share of Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and AIADMK in the Lok Sabha elections. He said the CM's special grievance redressal meet will be extended to all the 10 taluks of the district.

Raju went on to say that a special officer has been appointed for the cinema producers council to prepare a chart of releasing date for each movie and the theatre owners are obliged to screen the movies impartially. Also, the cinema producers council has been insisted to provide theatres for all the movies. "It is slowly being followed, and it will be strictly implemented in future", he said.

He further said that selling movie tickets online will streamline all the departments of the cinema industry.

When asked about the Amma cinema theatres, Raju said that the theatre owners had rejected the scheme and had demanded permission to launch additional screens in their theatre complex.

"The government can do only what the members of the sector demand and permission for launching additional screens in the theatre will be given in a  few days," he said, adding it would increase the number of theatres from the existent 977 across the state. When the number of theatres is increased, it will be needless to implement Amma theatre scheme, the minister said.

As movie ticket charges are high in Chennai, the Chennai corporation announced in 2014-15 budget to establish Amma cinema theatres to screen shows on affordable cost. 

