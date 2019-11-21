Three Salem constables allegedly hit five youngsters for wearing t-shirt 'identified' with caste, transferred

By Express News Service

SALEM: Three police constables who allegedly hit five youngsters with lathis for wearing coloured T-shirts to identify themselves with their castes have been transferred on Wednesday.

According to Attur police, S Madhavan(19) M Sanjay (18), M Aravindhan (21), V Pandian (20) and R Ramesh (31), all belonging to Attur, were travelling on a two-wheeler on Monday night.

The police at Vinayakapuram involved in routine vehicle check-up stopped the youngsters. As these men belonged to Vanniyar Sangam they wore yellow T-shirts.

During the check-up, police constables allegedly scolded them for wearing T-shirts denoting caste and attacked them with a lathi, sources said.

The youngsters started fleeing after the police started attacking, the source said, adding only Madhavan was caught by police and was taken to the station.

The four youths who managed to escape reached their village and narrated the incident to the villagers. "On Tuesday afternoon, more than 50 local residents led by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionaries came to the police station and staged dharna seeking action against the police constables who attacked the youths," the sources said.

On information, Attur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raju came to the spot and talked with protestors and assured departmental action against concerned police constables.

Based on the police assurance, the two-hour dharna was withdrawn. Meanwhile, the district Superintendent of Police (SP) S Deepa Ganiger issued orders transferring three police constables Sivaguru, Shafiullah Allauddin and Selvakumar to armed reserve.