Home States Tamil Nadu

Three Salem constables allegedly hit five youngsters for wearing t-shirt 'identified' with caste, transferred

During the check-up, police constables allegedly scolded them for wearing T-shirts denoting caste and attacked them with a lathi.

Published: 21st November 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

caste caste violence casteism dalit

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SALEM: Three police constables who allegedly hit five youngsters with lathis for wearing coloured T-shirts to identify themselves with their castes have been transferred on Wednesday.

According to Attur police, S Madhavan(19) M Sanjay (18), M Aravindhan (21), V Pandian (20) and R Ramesh (31), all belonging to Attur, were travelling on a two-wheeler on Monday night.

The police at Vinayakapuram involved in routine vehicle check-up stopped the youngsters. As these men belonged to Vanniyar Sangam they wore yellow T-shirts.

During the check-up, police constables allegedly scolded them for wearing T-shirts denoting caste and attacked them with a lathi, sources said.

The youngsters started fleeing after the police started attacking, the source said, adding only Madhavan was caught by police and was taken to the station.

The four youths who managed to escape reached their village and narrated the incident to the villagers. "On Tuesday afternoon, more than 50 local residents led by Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionaries came to the police station and staged dharna seeking action against the police constables who attacked the youths," the sources said.

On information, Attur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raju came to the spot and talked with protestors and assured departmental action against concerned police constables.

Based on the police assurance, the two-hour dharna was withdrawn. Meanwhile,  the district Superintendent of Police (SP) S Deepa Ganiger issued orders transferring three police constables Sivaguru, Shafiullah Allauddin and Selvakumar to armed reserve.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
salem police caste
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp