Tirunelveli police rescue baby girl sold for Rs 1.25 lakh, five arrested including father

TIRUNELVELI: The V K Puram Police and District Child Protection Unit on Wednesday rescued a baby girl and arrested five men, including her father, for selling the child for Rs 1.25 lakh. The rescued infant was produced before an adoption agency in Alangulam.

District Child Protection Unit was tipped off about a baby sale on Wednesday. This led to the V K Puram police investigating the case and rescuing a 15-day-old baby.

Speaking to Express, District Child Protection Officer Dev Ananth said, "We received a call from an advocate alleging that a baby had been sold at Vickramasingapuram. After a probe, the V K Puram police rescued the infant. The child's father Yesu Irudhayaraj, a daily wage labourer, was arrested. Investigation revealed that Yesu's wife Pushpalatha recently delivered twins-- a boy and a girl. Yesu sold the child to a childless couple Thangathurai and wife from Alangulam for Rs 1.25 lakh."

The middlemen -- Selvam from Tenkasi, Nellaiappan from Sivanthipuram, and Kannan from Alangulam -- along with Yesu and Thangathurai were arrested based on a complaint from Sivanthipuram VAO.