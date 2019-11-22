14 mech failures since KKNPP launch; Unit-2 functioning at 65% capacity

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

The two units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) have encountered 14 mechanical failures since the commencement of commercial operation, and currently Unit-2, due to faulty generator stator, is operating at 65 per cent capacity. The Union government informed Lok Sabha that the ‘problem’ will be rectified by next month.

“The total number of outages due to issues related to mechanical equipment since commercial operation have been 6 and 8 in Units-1& 2 respectively. In the recent past, an issue with KKNPP Unit-1 Turbo-generator bearings was faced, which was corrected and thereafter the unit is performing well at its rated power of 1000 MW,” minister Jitendra Singh said replying to a question.

“In Unit-2, increased vibration in generator stator was observed at higher power levels. The unit is therefore being operated at about 65 per cent power. The generator stator is planned to be replaced during the next refuelling outage, which is planned from December 2019,” the minister added.



Kudankulam units 1&2 started commercial operation on December 31, 2014 and March 31, 2017 respectively. The units have since then generated about 21,648 and 10,636 million units of electricity till October 2019. Meanwhile, there was a plethora of questions on recent cyberattack on the plant for which Singh replied saying, “Investigations have been carried out by the Computer & Information Security Advisory Group - DAE along with the national agency, CERT-IN.

“In respect of further strengthening of information security in administrative networks, various measures have been taken like hardening of internet and administrative intranet connectivity, restriction on removable media, blocking of websites and IPs which have been identified with malicious activity etc.” Singh said.

On expansion front, the government said Kudankulam Units 3 and 4 are under construction and have achieved a physical progress of 34.62 per cent as of October 2019.

Withdraw cases: DMK

DMK has urged the State government to withdraw cases slapped on those who protested against Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP). On Thursday, party president MK Stalin tweeted, “ It is shocking that the government has still not rescinded the politically motivated charges filed against peaceful Kudankulam protesters. The pending cases have affected the lives and livelihoods of thousands of people”.