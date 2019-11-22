Home States Tamil Nadu

Agriculture department vs farmers, whom to blame for fertiliser shortage in Tiruchy?

A renewed surge in demand has led farmers to throng to fertiliser outlets, only to find they are not available.

Published: 22nd November 2019 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With samba cultivation on at brisk pace, farmers complained here was still heavy demand for urea and muriate of potash (MOP) in the district.

Earlier, when shortage came to light in October, the Agriculture department here brought in an additional 2,000 tonnes of fertiliser to meet spiralling demand.

More fertiliser was brought in the first week of November to ease the situation. Farmers have cultivated paddy on 45,000 hectares and banana on 6,010 hectares in the district this season.

After transplantation works earlier in October, paddy crops are nearing maturity. With the monsoon winding down, banana crops need fertiliser.

Thus, a renewed surge in demand has led farmers to throng to fertiliser outlets, only to find they are not available.

Speaking to TNIE, Kaundampatti R Subramaniam, farmer and deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, Tiruchy, said “Only a minimal amount of urea and MOP is available with PACCS, so we are left to buy from private retailers. They ask us to buy diammonium phosphate (DAP) along with urea. Even though we do not need DAP, shopkeepers compel us to purchase it.”

When contacted, a senior Agriculture department official said, “Following transplantation of paddy saplings, farmers had to apply fertiliser after 15 days.

Farmers whose crops are now just five to 10 days are purchasing fertiliser in advance even though they need them much later. This has led to the surge in demand for urea and MOP in shops here. We are doing our best handle the situation.”

He said more fertiliser would be brought to the district later this week. The November MOP requirement is 7,000 tonnes for the whole district but available stock in PACCS is just 1,100 tonnes while there are 950 tonnes with private dealers. Potash requirements would be met by Indian Potash Limited (IPL).

Officials requested farmers to purchase fertilisers only when needed instead of stocking up in advance.

A source said a special inspection is expected to be conducted on Friday to warn private dealers not to insist farmers buy DAP along with urea.

