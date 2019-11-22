Caste Hindus deny Dalits passage to graveyard

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Casteism continues to plague Dalits of Tamil Nadu, even after they are dead. On Thursday, caste Hindus in Manalur village of Madurai refused to allow the dead body of a Dalit man to be taken through their street to the graveyard, claiming it would pollute the holiness of their temple.



Security has been beefed up in the area and government officials are conducting ‘peace talks’ with both sides. A Kandiban (62) died of age-related ailments on Wednesday. Saravanan, his nephew, says caste Hindus are refusing to allow them carry his body to the graveyard through Nadu Street in Agaram Jothipuram.

“Before NH-49 was laid, Dalits used to carry dead bodies through Keezha Street. That route could not be used ever since the National Highway came into being. Only twice have Dalits carried dead bodies through Nadu Street. Both times, police protection was required,” says Saravanan. This time, when Kandiban’s body was being taken, caste Hindus denied entry, saying the holiness of Sangili Karupu Temple on the street may get affected.

“The officials are asking us to carry the body through NH, saying they have created a path that side. However, the route is not fully motorable, and we will have to carry the corpse on our shoulders for quite some distance,” says Saravanan.

When police held talks with caste Hindu groups, questions were raised on why dead bodies of their communities alone were being taken through Nadu Street. The groups have now said they too will not take bodies of their dead relatives through that street.

Security has been beefed up in the area. Talks are being held with both communities. A family member of Kandiban has moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, seeking police protection to take the body through the street. For now, Kandiban’s body is still in his house.