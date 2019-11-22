CJM court orders to investigate seven persons in DSP Vishnupriya's suicide case

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has dismissed the CBI's closure report into the investigation of Tiruchengode deputy superintendent of police Vishnupriya's suicide and has given permission for an inquiry into seven persons -- her friends and family in Namakkal -- on Thursday.

Judge S Nagarajan ordered an inquiry into seven persons -- Vishupriya's parents M Ravi and Kalaiselvi, former colleague Muthamil Muthalvan (retired), Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chennai) Maheshwari, Inspector at Jayakondan station in Ariyalur - C Chandrakala, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Thiruvarur) A G Dhivyan, and Additional Superintendent of Police (Chennai) M Saviour Francis Beski.

This order comes based on the objection petition filed against the CBI's closure report.

The seven are to be investigated in the court from Friday. Vishnupriya's father, Ravi, will be inquired on Friday. The court will summon five others in the police department soon.

In 2015, Vishnupriya was investigating the murder case of Dalit youth Gokulraj, who was reportedly murdered by a caste outfit leader Yuvaraj and his accomplices for speaking to a caste-Hindu girl.

Before the prime suspect Yuvaraj could be arrested, Vishnupriya was found dead -- hanging from the ceiling in her official quarters in Namakkal -- on September 18, 2015.

Ravi and friend Maheswari alleged that she had taken the decision because of the pressure from top officials.

A suicide note also hinted at work stress. The State government ordered a CB-CID investigation; it was then taken over by the CBI.



After three years of investigation, the CBI filed a closure report on April 16, 2018, before the Coimbatore court, stating that it was merely a case of suicide and ruled out a conspiracy.

However, the court summoned Vishnupriya's parents to allow them to put forth their views.

After perusing the report, her parents filed an objection to the closure and pleaded the court to inquire into the matter and to arrive at a decision in accordance with the law.



At the hearing on Thursday, the court accepted Ravi's plea to inquire with seven persons connected to Vishnupriya. His lawyer P R Arulmozhi said that the CBI, in its report, had failed to record the reason for suicide of a top-ranking police officer.

"To prove that Vishnupriya had taken the decision due to pressure from higher officials, we asked for the inquiry with parents, friends and colleagues," she added.