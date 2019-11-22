Home States Tamil Nadu

CJM court orders to investigate seven persons in DSP Vishnupriya's suicide case

In 2015, Vishnupriya was investigating the murder case of Dalit youth Gokulraj, who was reportedly murdered by a caste outfit leader Yuvaraj and his accomplices for speaking to a caste-Hindu girl.

Published: 22nd November 2019 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

court, gavel, legal, judgment

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has dismissed the CBI's closure report into the investigation of Tiruchengode deputy superintendent of police Vishnupriya's suicide and has given permission for an inquiry into seven persons -- her friends and family in Namakkal -- on Thursday.

Judge S Nagarajan ordered an inquiry into seven persons -- Vishupriya's parents M Ravi and Kalaiselvi, former colleague Muthamil Muthalvan (retired), Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chennai) Maheshwari, Inspector at Jayakondan station in Ariyalur - C Chandrakala, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Thiruvarur) A G Dhivyan, and Additional Superintendent of Police (Chennai) M Saviour Francis Beski.

This order comes based on the objection petition filed against the CBI's closure report.

The seven are to be investigated in the court from Friday. Vishnupriya's father, Ravi, will be inquired on Friday. The court will summon five others in the police department soon.

In 2015, Vishnupriya was investigating the murder case of Dalit youth Gokulraj, who was reportedly murdered by a caste outfit leader Yuvaraj and his accomplices for speaking to a caste-Hindu girl.

Before the prime suspect Yuvaraj could be arrested, Vishnupriya was found dead -- hanging from the ceiling in her official quarters in Namakkal -- on September 18, 2015.

Ravi and friend Maheswari alleged that she had taken the decision because of the pressure from top officials.

A suicide note also hinted at work stress. The State government ordered a CB-CID investigation; it was then taken over by the CBI.
 
After three years of investigation, the CBI filed a closure report on April 16, 2018, before the Coimbatore court, stating that it was merely a case of suicide and ruled out a conspiracy.

However, the court summoned Vishnupriya's parents to allow them to put forth their views.

After perusing the report, her parents filed an objection to the closure and pleaded the court to inquire into the matter and to arrive at a decision in accordance with the law.
 
At the hearing on Thursday, the court accepted Ravi's plea to inquire with seven persons connected to Vishnupriya. His lawyer P R Arulmozhi said that the CBI, in its report, had failed to record the reason for suicide of a top-ranking police officer.

"To prove that Vishnupriya had taken the decision due to pressure from higher officials, we asked for the inquiry with parents, friends and colleagues," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vishnupriya suicide case Gokulraj murder case  DSP Vishnupriya  DSP Vishnupriya murder case
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp