CJM dismisses CBI’s closure report, permits probe with 7 persons

COIMBATORE: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court has dismissed the CBI’s closure report into the investigation of Tiruchengode deputy superintendent of police Vishnupriya’s suicide and given permission for an inquiry with seven persons -- her friends and family in Namakkal -- on Thursday.

Judge S Nagarajan ordered an inquiry with seven persons -- Vishupriya’s parents M Ravi and Kalaiselvi, former colleague Muthamil Muthalvan (retired), Assistant Commissioner of Police (Chennai) Maheshwari, Inspector at Jayakondan station in Ariyalur - C Chandrakala, DSP (Thiruvarur) A G Dhivyan, and Additional Superintendent of Police (Chennai) M Saviour Francis Beski. This order comes based on the objection petition filed against the CBI’s closure report.

The seven are to be investigated in the court from Friday. Vishnupriya’s father, Ravi, will be inquired on Friday. The court will summon five others in the police department soon.

In 2015, Vishnupriya was investigating the murder case of Dalit youth Gokulraj, who was reportedly murdered by a caste outfit leader Yuvaraj and his accomplices for speaking to a caste-Hindu girl. Before the prime suspect Yuvaraj could be arrested, Vishnupriya was found dead -- hanging from the ceiling in her official quarters in Namakkal -- on September 18, 2015. Ravi and friend Maheswari alleged that she had taken the decision because of the pressure from top officials. A suicide note also hinted at work stress. The State government ordered a CB-CID probe; it was then taken over by CBI.

After three years of investigation, the CBI filed a closure report on April 16, 2018, before the Coimbatore court, stating that it was merely a case of suicide and ruled out a conspiracy. However, the court summoned Vishnupriya’s parents to allow them to put forth their views. After perusing the report, her parents filed an objection.