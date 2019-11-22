Coimbatore family shuts down security system before leaving house, 137 sovereigns of gold stolen

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Human error on part of the residents of a two-storey house near Thudiyalur and deftness on part of the burglars allowed the latter to get away with 137 sovereigns of gold and Rs 15 lakh cash on Tuesday. This despite the house being equipped with a sophisticated security system.

The burglary reportedly happened when the family of K Kanagaraj (59), of Abash Garden in Luna Nagar, was away at the temple on Tuesday evening.

Though the locker room was provided with a security alarm and biometric sensors, the residents had mistakenly shut down all security systems before leaving the house, said a police officer.

"They had locked only the external gates from the outside and did not lock in the inner ones, making it evident that there was no one in the house," he narrated.

When the family returned home, they found house standing open and the valuables -- 137 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 15 lakh cash -- missing from the house, they reported at the Thudiyalur police on Wednesday night.

The police found that the burglars had changed the direction of the CCTV cameras to avoid being recorded while entering the house.

They also stole a digital recorder of the security camera. They seem to have fed the pet dog with sedative-laced biscuits, the officer detailed.

Forensic experts, scientific officers, a cyber team and a dog squad have been pressed into service.

The officer said that people should avoid making it clear that the house is empty. All security system should be activated when there is no one in the house and during nights, he added.

The family's claim notwithstanding, the police report mentions that only 63 sovereigns of gold, a few silver items and Rs 3.5 lakh cash were burgled.

If the family were to produce documents for the other products they claim to have been stolen, those too would be added to the case, the officer said.