Devotees hunt for treasure in temple tank, pick up coins

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Devotees’ three-hour-long rummage to find a gold treasure lying underwater in a tank, belonging to Veeraraghava Perumal Temple here, turned out to be a damp squib.

Acting on an anonymous letter that claimed gold treasure hidden underwater, devotees picked up buckets, cups and anything that can hold water and emptied tank just to find several kilos of rupee coins.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department received the anonymous letter a few days ago claiming treasure hidden in the tank. It also alleged that the coins were looted by workers of the temple.

As the information spread across the town, the devotees initiated a search on Wednesday for three hours.

The entire session was recorded on a camera, sources said, adding instead of gold coins, several kilograms of rupee coins, offered by devotees, were found.