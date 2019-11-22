Former DMK MLA gets three years RI for attempt to kill wife

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former DMK MLA A Asokan has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in an attempt to murder case filed in 2015 by Pattinampakkam police.

The convict A Ashokan on December 6, 2o15 had a verbal duel with his wife Hema during which the former took his pistol and fired twice, according to the Special Public Prosecutor Gayathri Rajendran.

Hema with his daughter ran out of the house and filed a complaint with the Pattinapakkam police. The cops registered cases for attempting to murder and arms act after carrying out a preliminary investigation.

The special court judge J Shanthi, who was hearing the case on Friday, convicted Ashokan and sentenced him to three years of RI and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000.