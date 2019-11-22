Free shoes for kids of classes 6-10 in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that students studying in classes 6-10 in government and government-aided schools will be given a free pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, instead of slippers from the academic year 2020-21. The upgrade will be a part of the uniform worn by these students.

An order of the State School Education Department on Thursday said the scheme will benefit nearly 28.65 lakh students across the State. Students from classes 1-5 will continue to receive free slippers.



However, it is unlikely that the free-shoe scheme will expand to other classes, according to a senior official from the School Education Department. “We need to implement the scheme first and understand its pros and cons. It is not likely that other class students will be given shoes any time soon,” the official said.

The project will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 66.72 crore by the Elementary Education and School Education Departments. So far, all students between classes 1-10, were given a free slippers. The shoe scheme will be implemented at an additional budget of Rs 10.02 crore, the order said.