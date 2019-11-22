Home States Tamil Nadu

Free shoes for kids of classes 6-10 in Tamil Nadu

The upgrade will be a part of the uniform worn by these students.

Published: 22nd November 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that students studying in classes 6-10 in government and government-aided schools will be given a free pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, instead of slippers from the academic year 2020-21. The upgrade will be a part of the uniform worn by these students.

An order of the State School Education Department on Thursday said the scheme will benefit nearly 28.65 lakh students across the State. Students from classes 1-5 will continue to receive free slippers.

However, it is unlikely that the free-shoe scheme will expand to other classes, according to a senior official from the School Education Department. “We need to implement the scheme first and understand its pros and cons. It is not likely that other class students will be given shoes any time soon,” the official said.

The project will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 66.72 crore by the Elementary Education and School Education Departments. So far, all students between classes 1-10, were given a free slippers. The shoe scheme will be implemented at an additional budget of Rs 10.02 crore, the order said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp