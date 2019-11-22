Idol, money stolen from Tiruvannamalai temple

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Miscreants stole a one-and-half feet tall Pradoshanadhar idol from Kalyanasundareswarar temple at Vadathinallur here in the wee hours of Thursday.

Anakkavur police conducted inquiries. The unidentified miscreants also stole money from hundiyals at Paathala Vinayagar temple in Cheyyar, Panchamoorthi Vinayagar temple and Sreenivasa Perumal temple behind the Cheyyar bus stand, said sources.

Value of the stolen cash has not been established. Cheyyar police has begun investigation. The incidents came to light when workers at the temples found grill gates and offertory boxes broken in the morning.