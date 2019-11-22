Jallikattu: Son comes to the rescue of Tamil Nadu man gored by his own bull

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: When Boopathy saw the massive bull goring his father, a shiver ran down his spine. Fear for his own life and his duty as a son locked in mortal combat inside his heart. When, mere seconds later, Boopathy rushed towards the raging beast determined to save his father, the combat inside his heart had had a winner.

The incident

Manivel (60) from Pommulukoundanur near Vedachandur, like many from his hamlet, is an ardent supporter of jallikattu. His own jallikattu bull has taken part in many events.

However, nothing would have prepared him to face the ferocity of his own bull when it snapped while he was grazing it on Thursday.

In one swift motion, the seven-year-old beast took Manivel on his horns, goring him.

Manivel collapsed, blood pouring out of his stomach. 20-year-old Boopathy, Manivel's son and a second-year B.Com student, was not far away when this took place.

Grabbing a length of rope, he rushed towards the animal, which was charging at his father again.

After much effort, he put the rope through the animal's nose rope and brought it to its calmer self. He then tethered it to a pole nearby and rushed to his injured father.

Manivel was rushed to a government hospital in Vedachandur, from where he was shifted to government Dindigul headquarters hospital.

But the injury was grave and he was referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.

Aftermath

Though a jallikattu enthusiast himself, the young man had never taken part in one. "I just accompanied my father when he took the bull to events."

"My father bought the bull when he was just three months old. He would listen to the instructions of my father. We just do not know what went wrong with him this time," Boopathy said.

