Home States Tamil Nadu

Search for treasure in Tiruchy temple tank turns out to be damp squib 

Acting on an anonymous letter that claimed gold treasure hidden underwater, the devotees picked up buckets, cups and anything that can hold water and emptied the tank.

Published: 22nd November 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

coins, treasure

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Devotees' three-hour-long rummage to find a gold treasure lying underwater in a tank, belonging to Veeraraghava Perumal Temple here, turned out to be a damp squib.

Acting on an anonymous letter that claimed gold treasure hidden underwater, the devotees picked up buckets, cups and anything that can hold water and emptied the tank just to find several kilograms of rupee coins.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department received the anonymous letter a few days ago claiming treasure hidden in the tank.

It also alleged that the coins were looted by workers of the temple. As the information spread across the town, the devotees initiated a search on Wednesday for three hours.

The entire session was recorded on a camera, sources said, adding instead of gold coins, several kilograms of rupee coins, offered by devotees, were found.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the department said, "We received an anonymous letter a few days ago.

It claimed funds related to the temple are misappropriate by the watchman and some priests. As a result, we deputed an official to inspected the activities of the temple, but there were any such large scale malpractices."

The official said, "The letter also claimed that gold coins were hidden under the tank. One must observe, that it is a very small tank spread across 2,500 square foot and its depth is around three to four feet.

Anyone can touch the bottom of the tank. There is less possibility of a tank having a treasure. During the search, rupee coins and silver anklets were recovered."

The temple located in the heart of Tirupur city is administrated by the HR&CE Department. It is one of the most prominent shrines in Tirupur district. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Veeraraghava Perumal Temple here Temple treasure hunt tirupur Tamil nadu temple treasure hunt
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp