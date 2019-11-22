Search for treasure in Tiruchy temple tank turns out to be damp squib 

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Devotees' three-hour-long rummage to find a gold treasure lying underwater in a tank, belonging to Veeraraghava Perumal Temple here, turned out to be a damp squib.

Acting on an anonymous letter that claimed gold treasure hidden underwater, the devotees picked up buckets, cups and anything that can hold water and emptied the tank just to find several kilograms of rupee coins.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department received the anonymous letter a few days ago claiming treasure hidden in the tank.

It also alleged that the coins were looted by workers of the temple. As the information spread across the town, the devotees initiated a search on Wednesday for three hours.

The entire session was recorded on a camera, sources said, adding instead of gold coins, several kilograms of rupee coins, offered by devotees, were found.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the department said, "We received an anonymous letter a few days ago.

It claimed funds related to the temple are misappropriate by the watchman and some priests. As a result, we deputed an official to inspected the activities of the temple, but there were any such large scale malpractices."

The official said, "The letter also claimed that gold coins were hidden under the tank. One must observe, that it is a very small tank spread across 2,500 square foot and its depth is around three to four feet.

Anyone can touch the bottom of the tank. There is less possibility of a tank having a treasure. During the search, rupee coins and silver anklets were recovered."

The temple located in the heart of Tirupur city is administrated by the HR&CE Department. It is one of the most prominent shrines in Tirupur district.