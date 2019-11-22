Tamil Nadu fishermen keep off sea to protest attacks by Sri Lankan Navy

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Around 5,000 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district on Friday kept off sea as part of their indefinite strike against what they said were continuing attacks on them allegedly by the Sri Lankan Navy personnel.

Rameswaram Fishermen Association president P Sesuraja said the Central government should raise the issue with the Sri Lanka government at the highest level to put an end to the attacks on fisherfolk from the state allegedly by the island nation's navy.

On Thursday, over 2,500 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by the Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet, Sesuraja said.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea on Wednesday evening in 497 boats and were fishing off Katchatheevu when the Lankan naval personnel came to the spot and attacked before driving them away, he alleged.

Fishermen from the state have in the recent past been arrested for straying into Lankan waters and have allegedly been attacked by Lankan navy personnel on several occasions.