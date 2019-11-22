Home States Tamil Nadu

Tirupur woman held for staging husband's murder as accident 

Umadevi had lodged a complaint in Mangalam police station saying that her husband Venkatesan sustained injuries during an accident near their house.

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 47-year-old woman was arrested for staging her husband's murder as an accident on Wednesday night. According to a police source, Venkatesan (49) and his wife Umadevi (47) were employed as tailors in a garment unit in the neighbourhood.

Alcohol addict Venkatesan slipped and fell off the stairs and was being treated for injuries in his leg for the last two months.

Even after recovery, Venkatesan refused to go for work and continued his drinking, which resulted in frequent arguments between the couple.

Meanwhile, he was admitted to Tirupur Government Hospital with head injuries claimed to have sustained during a road accident on Sunday afternoon.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries, Venkatesan was taken to Coimbatore Government Hospital, where he died in the evening. Umadevi lodged a complaint in Mangalam police station the next day and saying that Venkatesan sustained injuries during an accident near their house.

However, the postmortem report revealed that Venkatesan's injuries were different from that of injuries sustained in road accidents.

Suspicious about the death, police began an investigation. Fearing consequences of staging a murder as an accident, Umadevi surrendered before Village Administrative Officer, who directed her to approach the police on Tuesday.

During interrogation, police said, she confessed to having caused the injuries on her husband during a scuffle. Later, Umadevi was arrested and sent to Coimbatore Central Prison. 

